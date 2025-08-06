Cloud Factory Technology Expands with New Share Subscription Proceeds

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:2512) ) just unveiled an update.

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited announced a supplemental plan for the use of HK$228.0 million net proceeds from a new share subscription. The funds will be allocated to enhance core business operations, expand intelligent computing services, and establish an intelligent computing center, with a portion reserved for working capital and corporate purposes. This strategic investment aims to bolster the company’s market position and align with national initiatives, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by expanding service offerings and infrastructure.

More about Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on IDC solution services and edge computing services. The company is committed to developing intelligent computing services, aligning with national initiatives to enhance computing infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 511,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

