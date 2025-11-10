Cloud Factory Technology Expands AI Capabilities with Major Robot Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:2512) ) has issued an announcement.

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited has entered into a sales agreement with Star Plus IP (HK) Limited to purchase 5,000 quadruped robots for USD15 million. This acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of integrating edge computing and AI, enhancing its capabilities in intelligent robotics and expanding its edge computing business into broader applications, thereby strengthening its market position and offering more comprehensive solutions to its customers.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2512) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:2512 Stock Forecast page.

More about Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on merging edge computing with artificial intelligence. The company provides AI model simulation training, real-time inference and computing, and low-latency network scheduling through its Lingjing Cloud edge computing power platform, targeting intelligent robotics and AI of things terminal deployment.

Average Trading Volume: 4,300,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.02B

