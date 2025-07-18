Cloud Factory Technology Announces New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:2512) ) has issued an update.

Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of new shares under a general mandate. The company has entered into agreements with two independent third-party subscribers, Subscriber A and Subscriber B, to issue a total of 45,985,000 shares at a price of HK$4.98 per share. The proceeds from this subscription, amounting to HK$228.0 million, are intended for use as specified in the company’s announcement. The completion of this subscription is contingent upon receiving approval for listing and dealing in the subscription shares, and the company advises caution to shareholders and investors as the process may not proceed to completion.

More about Cloud Factory Technology Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 481,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For a thorough assessment of 2512 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue