Clontarf Energy Advances Lithium and Magnesium Extraction Projects

Clontarf Energy ( (GB:CLON) ) has issued an announcement.

Clontarf Energy announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its AGM and provided updates on its lithium and petroleum projects. The company is making significant progress in direct lithium and magnesium extraction, with pilot plant tests exceeding expectations. This breakthrough could lead to economic development of salares in various countries and create dual income streams. The company is poised to expand production pending legal and commercial approvals, with potential financial support from off-takers and EU infrastructure funding.

Clontarf Energy plc is involved in the energy sector, focusing on lithium and petroleum projects. The company operates in South America’s lithium triangle and has interests in petroleum projects in Ghana and Australia. It is engaged in developing innovative techniques for direct lithium and magnesium extraction from brines.

Average Trading Volume: 42,299,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.58M

