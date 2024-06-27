Clinica Baviera Approves Dividend Payment

Clinica Baviera (ES:CBAV) has released an update.

Clinica Baviera has announced that its Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute an ordinary dividend of 1.57 euros per share from the 2023 financial results was approved by a large majority at the Ordinary General Meeting. The dividend payment date is set for July 18, 2024, with CaixaBank serving as the Paying Entity. Shareholders on record by July 17 will be eligible for the dividend, with shares trading ex-dividend from July 16.

