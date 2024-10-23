Clime Investment Management Strengthens Leadership with New Director

Clime Investment Management Ltd (AU:CIW) has released an update.

Clime Investment Management Ltd has announced the appointment of William Morris Riggall as a new director, effective October 16, 2024. Riggall holds 350,000 fully paid ordinary shares under the company’s Employee Incentive Scheme, as well as an additional 185,185 shares through Somercotes (VIC) Pty Ltd. This strategic appointment highlights Clime’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and aligning with shareholder interests.

