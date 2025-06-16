Clime Investment Management Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Clime Investment Management Ltd ( (AU:CIW) ) has shared an update.

Clime Investment Management Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with John Bruce Abernethy acquiring 10,647 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This transaction reflects a slight increase in Abernethy’s holdings, indicating a continued confidence in the company’s prospects. The acquisition may have implications for stakeholders by potentially influencing the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

Clime Investment Management Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a range of investment products and services aimed at helping clients manage their assets and achieve financial growth.

Average Trading Volume: 17,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$28.14M

