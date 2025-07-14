Clime Capital Reports June 2025 NTA and Declares Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) has issued an announcement.

Clime Capital Limited announced its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) report as of June 30, 2025, revealing a slight increase in NTA before and after tax from the previous months. The company declared a 50% franked dividend of 1.35 cents per share for the period from April to June 2025, payable on July 25, 2025. Clime Capital continues to focus on providing attractive dividend yields, with a trailing yield of 7.7% and a grossed-up yield of 11.0%, positioning itself as a competitive option for investors seeking higher returns compared to the ASX 200 market yield.

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment opportunities in Australian companies, providing an easy way for investors to engage with quality Australian businesses. Clime Capital is known for its dividend payments and aims to offer a grossed-up dividend yield higher than the ASX market yield.

