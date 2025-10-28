Clime Capital Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) has shared an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 29, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 4,825,676 ordinary fully paid securities, including 800,532 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Clime Capital Limited

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company is known for managing a diverse portfolio of assets and providing investment opportunities to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 154,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

