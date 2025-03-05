Clime Capital Limited Updates on Convertible Bond Buy-Back Program

The latest announcement is out from Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ).

Clime Capital Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, specifically concerning the convertible bond securities with a 5.25% yield maturing on November 30, 2025. The company reported buying back a total of 50,000 securities on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 641,969 securities bought back before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of Clime Capital’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Clime Capital Limited

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management and capital growth services. The company is known for managing a diverse portfolio of securities and providing investment opportunities to its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -2.53%

Average Trading Volume: 120,333

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

