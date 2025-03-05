Clime Capital Limited Announces On-Market Buy-Back

An announcement from Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) is now available.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, as indicated by the ASX security code CAM. This strategic move is likely aimed at consolidating the company’s market position and potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

More about Clime Capital Limited

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment solutions and asset management services, catering to a diverse range of clients seeking to optimize their financial portfolios.

YTD Price Performance: -2.53%

Average Trading Volume: 120,333

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

See more insights into CAM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.