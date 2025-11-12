ClearVue Technologies Strengthens Board with Solar Industry Expert

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ClearVue Technologies ( (AU:CPV) ) just unveiled an update.

ClearVue Technologies has announced the appointment of Liang Ji, a renowned figure in the solar industry, to its Board of Directors. Ji’s extensive experience, including his role as Principal Engineer at Underwriters Laboratories and his contributions to international photovoltaic standards, is expected to significantly enhance ClearVue’s commercialization efforts and product development. His appointment aligns with ClearVue’s vision of integrating solar solutions into the built environment without compromising aesthetics, potentially accelerating the company’s market positioning and impact.

More about ClearVue Technologies

ClearVue Technologies Limited operates in the solar industry, focusing on the development of solar-integrated glass solutions. The company aims to deliver high-performance products that meet rigorous global standards, integrating renewable energy generation seamlessly into building designs.

Average Trading Volume: 418,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$50.42M

See more data about CPV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue