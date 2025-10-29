Clearview Wealth Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clearview Wealth Limited ( (AU:CVW) ) has shared an announcement.

Clearview Wealth Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 250,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 28,048,407. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Clearview Wealth Limited

Clearview Wealth Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing wealth management and insurance products. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker CVW.

Average Trading Volume: 715,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$359.7M

