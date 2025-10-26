Clearview Wealth Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clearview Wealth Limited ( (AU:CVW) ) has issued an update.

Clearview Wealth Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 27, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 27,548,407 ordinary fully paid securities, including 225,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Clearview Wealth’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CVW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Clearview Wealth Limited

Clearview Wealth Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management and financial planning. The company provides a range of services aimed at helping clients manage their financial assets and investments.

Average Trading Volume: 705,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$356.7M

