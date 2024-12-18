Clearview Wealth Issues New Ordinary Shares

Clearview Wealth Limited (AU:CVW) has released an update.

Clearview Wealth Limited has announced the issuance of 333,335 new fully paid ordinary shares as of December 17, 2024. This move involves the conversion of unquoted securities, marking a notable development for the company’s stockholders and potential investors. The issuance could have implications for Clearview’s market presence and stock valuation.

