ClearView Wealth Director Increases Shareholding

Clearview Wealth Limited ( (AU:CVW) ) has issued an announcement.

ClearView Wealth Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Geoffrey Murray Black acquiring an additional 100,000 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This transaction increases his total holding to 202,881 shares, reflecting a significant investment in the company and potentially indicating confidence in its future performance.

More about Clearview Wealth Limited

ClearView Wealth Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management and financial advisory services. The company is known for providing tailored financial solutions to its clients, with a market focus on enhancing wealth creation and management strategies.

YTD Price Performance: 14.62%

Average Trading Volume: 498,411

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$277.3M

Find detailed analytics on CVW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.