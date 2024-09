Clearview Wealth Limited (AU:CVW) has released an update.

Clearview Wealth Limited has announced the cessation of 600,258 performance rights due to unmet conditions as of September 24, 2024. This development is notable for investors tracking the company’s stock, CVW, on the ASX. The lapse signifies adjustments in the company’s capital structure, reflecting changes in potential equity allocations.

