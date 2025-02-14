Cleartronic Inc. Delays 10-Q Filing

Cleartronic ( (CLRI) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Cleartronic, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is attributed to the additional time required to complete all necessary activities, which could not be mitigated without unreasonable effort or expense. The company aims to file the report within five calendar days following the prescribed due date. Cleartronic does not anticipate any significant changes in the results of operations from the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Larry M. Reid, the Chief Financial Officer, indicating the company’s commitment to ongoing compliance efforts.

More about Cleartronic

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 37,211

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.18M

