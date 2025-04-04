ClearSign Combustion Reports Record Annual Revenue Growth

ClearSign Combustion ( (CLIR) ) just unveiled an update.

On April 2, 2025, ClearSign Technologies Corporation announced record annual revenue of $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, driven by significant orders for process and boiler burners. The company is expanding its market presence through collaborations, such as the co-branded burner line with Zeeco, and is actively enhancing its product offerings to increase its market scope. Recent strategic developments include a multi-heater project in Texas, installation of ClearSign Eye sensors in a Gulf Coast refinery, and new burner orders for power generation customers in Oklahoma and Missouri. These achievements are expected to positively impact ClearSign’s future growth and industry positioning.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation is an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies aimed at decarbonization and improving operational and energy efficiency. The company focuses on enhancing safety and reducing emissions, with products like ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye that serve markets including energy, commercial/industrial boilers, chemical, petrochemical, transport, and power industries.

