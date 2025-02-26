Clear Secure Announces Leadership Changes Amid Strong Growth

Clear Secure ( (YOU) ) has issued an announcement.

On February 20, 2025, Clear Secure announced the resignation of Kenneth Cornick as President and CFO, effective March 31, 2025, with Michael Barkin and Jennifer Hsu appointed as his successors. The company reported strong financial performance in Q4 2024, with a 20.7% increase in revenue and significant growth in member enrollments, positioning itself for continued expansion in 2025.

More about Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc. operates in the secure identity platform industry, focusing on providing frictionless travel experiences through its CLEAR Plus service, which is active in numerous airports. The company is known for its innovative solutions in identity verification and has a significant presence in the travel and security sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -10.76%

Average Trading Volume: 1,777,461

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.36B

For an in-depth examination of YOU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.