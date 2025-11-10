Clear Blue Technologies Partners with Eutelsat to Expand Connectivity in Africa

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Clear Blue Technologies International ( (TSE:CBLU) ) is now available.

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. announced its collaboration with Eutelsat Group to showcase its Pico product at AfricaCom 2025. The Pico product integrates Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid platform with Eutelsat’s satellite network, offering reliable energy management for remote telecommunications and IoT applications. This partnership aims to expand connectivity in underserved African regions by overcoming traditional electricity access barriers. The demonstration at AfricaCom will highlight the combined power of intelligent energy management and satellite connectivity to accelerate the deployment of critical communications infrastructure across Africa.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CBLU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CBLU is a Underperform.

Clear Blue Technologies International’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability and bearish technical indicators. The company’s high leverage and negative equity position are significant concerns, while the technical analysis suggests a bearish trend. The negative P/E ratio further underscores the challenges in valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CBLU stock, click here.

More about Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid™ power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company’s technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Average Trading Volume: 86,027

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.54M

See more insights into CBLU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue