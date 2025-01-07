Cleantek Industries Projects Strong Growth in Fiscal 2025

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Cleantek Industries Inc. ( (TSE:CTEK) ) has issued an update.

Cleantek Industries Inc. has announced its fiscal 2025 guidance, highlighting expected revenue growth of 20-30% due to higher utilization of its fleet and strong product sales, particularly in the Middle East. The company also forecasts an EBITDA of $4.0M to $4.75M, supported by operational efficiency and cost management. Cleantek plans to optimize its balance sheet by evaluating non-core assets for potential divestment and aims to reduce debt levels. It is positioned for potential mergers or acquisitions, with a focus on long-term growth objectives.

More about Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek Industries Inc. is an environmental technology company that specializes in wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and sustainable lighting rental solutions. The company leverages patented technology to provide cost-effective solutions to clients, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America, focusing on sustainability and operational excellence.

YTD Price Performance: 9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 65,555

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$7.02M

For a thorough assessment of CTEK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.