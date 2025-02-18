CleanTech Lithium to Present at Investor Spotlight Event

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

CleanTech Lithium PLC ( (GB:CTL) ) has issued an update.

CleanTech Lithium PLC announced that its Executive Chairman, Steve Kesler, will present at the Investor Meet Company Spotlight Event on February 26, 2025. This online event is an opportunity for investors to learn about CleanTech’s advancements in Direct Lithium Extraction and its strategic vision in the growing clean energy sector. This engagement underscores CleanTech Lithium’s efforts to strengthen its position in the industry and highlights the critical role of lithium in the clean energy transition.

More about CleanTech Lithium PLC

CleanTech Lithium PLC is an exploration and development company focusing on advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. The company is committed to becoming a new supplier of battery-grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. Its key projects include Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, along with exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas.

YTD Price Performance: -20.59%

Average Trading Volume: 216,695

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

