CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces ASX Listing Plans and CEO Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC has announced its plans to list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in April, with completion expected in May. The listing process has been delayed to incorporate a decision on the Special Lithium Operating Contract for Laguna Verde and the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study, which are anticipated to strengthen the investment case. The company will include its 2024 audited financials in the ASX listing prospectus, expected by the end of March. Tony Esplin, who was set to become CEO, has withdrawn for personal reasons, and Executive Chairman Steve Kesler will continue as interim CEO while the board searches for a new candidate. The ASX listing is expected to enhance shareholder value.

CleanTech Lithium PLC is an exploration and development company focused on advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. The company aims to become a supplier of battery-grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. It has key projects in Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, with additional exploration projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas, all located in the lithium triangle, a major center for lithium production.

