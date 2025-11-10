CleanTech Lithium Increases Laguna Verde Resource Estimate by 17%

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CleanTech Lithium PLC ( (GB:CTL) ) has issued an announcement.

CleanTech Lithium PLC announced an updated resource estimate for its Laguna Verde project, reflecting a 17% increase in lithium carbonate equivalent to 1.9 million tonnes, following the acquisition of additional licenses. This update positions Laguna Verde as a leading project in Chile’s lithium sector, enhancing its potential as a future producer for the global EV and battery market. The resource estimate, compliant with JORC standards, will support the ongoing pre-feasibility study, which is crucial for the project’s development and stakeholder engagement.

CleanTech Lithium PLC is an exploration and development company focused on advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile. The company primarily engages in the exploration of lithium resources, aiming to contribute to the global electric vehicle and battery markets.

Average Trading Volume: 555,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

