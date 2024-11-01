CleanTech Lithium Expands Share Capital for Chilean Projects

CleanTech Lithium PLC (GB:CTL) has released an update.

CleanTech Lithium PLC has announced a total of 167,889,592 ordinary shares with voting rights as part of its expansion in lithium projects in Chile, aiming to support the clean energy transition. The company focuses on utilizing Direct Lithium Extraction technology, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency in lithium production for battery applications. With projects like Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, CleanTech Lithium is strategically positioned in the lithium triangle, enhancing its development potential.

