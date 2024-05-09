Cleanspark Expands Wyoming Footprint with Strategic Acquisition

Cleanspark (CLSK) has shared an update.

CleanSpark, Inc. has expanded its real estate portfolio through its subsidiary, CSRE Properties Wyoming, LLC, by striking a deal to acquire 17 acres of property in Wyoming for a total of $18.75 million. The property is divided into two parcels, one improved and one unimproved, with the potential for price adjustments based on power availability and additional contingent payments tied to power contract milestones. The closing is subject to various conditions, including the transfer and maintenance of power agreements and other operational prerequisites. The company has publicly announced the agreement to keep stakeholders informed.

For detailed information about CLSK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.