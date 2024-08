CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. (AU:CSX) has released an update.

CleanSpace Holdings Limited reports a significant reduction in losses by 61.5% to $3,127,141 for the year ended June 30, 2024, alongside a notable 30% increase in revenues. Despite these improvements, the company did not declare any dividends during the period. The company’s net tangible assets per share also decreased slightly from the previous year.

