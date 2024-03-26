CleanGo Innovations Gains DTC Eligibility

Cleango Innovations Inc (TSE:CGII) has released an update.

CleanGo Innovations Inc. has announced its common shares are now DTC eligible, enabling easier electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. This move is expected to enhance liquidity, increase accessibility for investors, and expand the company’s market presence in one of the world’s largest capital markets. The DTC eligibility marks a significant milestone for the company’s growth and investor reach.

