Cleanaway Waste Management Issues New Securities Under Employee Incentive Scheme

Cleanaway Waste Management ( (AU:CWY) ) has issued an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited announced the issuance of 603,256 ordinary fully paid securities under an employee incentive scheme, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance employee engagement and align staff interests with corporate performance, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CWY) stock is a Buy with a A$3.11 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cleanaway Waste Management stock, see the AU:CWY Stock Forecast page.

More about Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited operates in the waste management industry, providing a range of waste disposal and recycling services. The company focuses on sustainable waste management solutions and serves various sectors across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 7,010,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.71B

Find detailed analytics on CWY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

