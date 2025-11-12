Cleanaway Waste Management Issues New Employee Share Scheme Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cleanaway Waste Management ( (AU:CWY) ) has shared an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited has announced the issuance of new securities as part of its 2022 Employee Share Scheme. The company will issue matching shares on a 1 for 4 basis to employee shareholders who have met the three-year employment requirement, with a total of 25,061 ordinary fully paid securities to be quoted on the ASX. This move aims to incentivize and retain employees, potentially strengthening the company’s operational stability and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CWY) stock is a Buy with a A$3.11 price target.

More about Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited operates in the waste management industry, providing comprehensive waste management services. The company focuses on offering sustainable waste solutions, including collection, processing, recycling, and disposal services, primarily in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 7,010,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.71B



