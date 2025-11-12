Cleanaway Issues Performance Rights to Boost Employee Incentives

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Cleanaway Waste Management ( (AU:CWY) ) is now available.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited announced the issuance of 1,515,016 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and aligning employee interests with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CWY) stock is a Buy with a A$3.11 price target.

More about Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited operates in the waste management industry, providing waste collection, processing, and recycling services across Australia. The company focuses on sustainable waste management solutions, catering to both commercial and residential sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,010,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.71B



