Cleanaway Director Increases Stake in Company Securities

Cleanaway Waste Management ( (AU:CWY) ) has issued an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark John Schubert acquiring additional securities. The acquisition includes 754,641 Rights and 147,581 restricted Ordinary Shares, granted under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and Deferred Equity Plan. This change, approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting, reflects Cleanaway’s ongoing commitment to aligning management incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CWY) stock is a Buy with a A$3.11 price target.

More about Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited operates in the waste management industry, providing comprehensive waste management services and solutions. The company focuses on offering sustainable waste disposal, recycling, and resource recovery services to various sectors, aiming to enhance environmental sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 7,010,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.71B



