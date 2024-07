Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited has announced the cessation of 101,849 securities, specifically performance rights, due to the non-fulfilment of conditions by the date of May 30, 2024. The formal notification was made public on July 10, 2024, marking a significant update on the company’s capital structure.

