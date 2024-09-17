Clean TeQ Water Issues Over 1 Million Employee Incentive Rights

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,003,772 unquoted performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, with the securities set to be issued on September 17, 2024. These rights, which are part of an employee incentive scheme, are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain key employees.

