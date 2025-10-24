Clean Power Hydrogen PLC Announces CEO Compensation via Salary Sacrifice Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Clean Power Hydrogen PLC ( (GB:CPH2) ) is now available.

Clean Power Hydrogen PLC announced an award of options under a Salary Sacrifice Scheme for its CEO, Jon Duffy. This initiative is part of a strategy to preserve capital by compensating the CEO with shares instead of cash, following a successful fundraising and site acceptance test of their MFE220 technology. The award consists of 1,038,984 options with a vesting date of June 30, 2026, and an exercise price of 1p each. This move reflects the company’s commitment to directing funds towards project activities and maintaining financial stability.

More about Clean Power Hydrogen PLC

Clean Power Hydrogen PLC (CPH2) is a UK-based company specializing in green hydrogen technology and manufacturing. The company has developed a patented Membrane-Free Electrolyser (MFE) and focuses on providing cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable hydrogen solutions. CPH2 aims to deliver the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) in the market and is listed on the AIM market under the ticker LON:CPH2.

Average Trading Volume: 402,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about CPH2 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

