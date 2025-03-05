Clean Air Metals Unveils Promising Drilling Results at Thunder Bay North

Clean Air Metals ( (TSE:AIR) ) has provided an update.

Clean Air Metals Inc. has announced promising results from its winter drilling program at the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project, revealing that the high-grade mineralization at the Current deposit is more extensive than initially thought. A significant intersection of 41.0 meters grading 13.2 g/t Pt.eq was discovered, with potential for further exploration as the high-grade zone remains open laterally and at depth. This finding could enhance the company’s exploration potential and strengthen its position in the critical minerals market.

More about Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical mineral resources. The company’s primary project is the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project, which is 100% owned by Clean Air Metals.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 162,323

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.66M

Learn more about AIR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.