Clean Air Metals (TSE:AIR) has released an update.

Clean Air Metals Inc. has reported its financial stance, showcasing $37.6 million in total assets and a working capital of $922,959 as of July 31, 2024. The company remains confident in its fiscal position, affirming its ability to fund project developments until the end of 2025, with additional drill program results on the horizon.

For further insights into TSE:AIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.