Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd. has announced a proposal to issue 30 million ordinary fully paid securities, with an intended issue date of 11th July 2024. This move could significantly impact the company’s stock market presence, offering an investment opportunity for those interested in expanding their portfolio in the mining sector.

