Class Editori S.p.A Reports Improved Financial Position Amidst Significant Debt

Class Editori SPA ( (IT:CLE) ) has shared an update.

Class Editori S.p.A reported a net financial position showing a negative balance of 32.14 million euros as of September 30, 2025, which is an improvement from the previous quarter. The company’s financial debt is significantly impacted by the IFRS 16 accounting standard, which accounts for lease liabilities, bringing the total financial debt to 40.33 million euros. The Group also faces expired debt positions totaling 32.3 million euros, with significant amounts in commercial and tax debts, potentially affecting their financial stability and creditor relations.

Class Editori S.p.A is a company operating in the publishing industry, focusing on financial news and information services. The company is part of the Class Editori Group, which provides a range of media and communication services.

