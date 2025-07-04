Clas Ohlson AB Releases 2024/25 Annual Report Highlighting Sustainability and Efficiency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Clas Ohlson AB ( ($SE:CLAS.B) ) is now available.

Clas Ohlson AB has released its Annual Report for 2024/25, presenting integrated financial and non-financial information in accordance with GRI Standards. The report highlights the company’s strategic focus on sustainability, efficiency, and corporate governance, aiming to strengthen its market position and deliver value to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:CLAS.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK145.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clas Ohlson AB stock, see the SE:CLAS.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Clas Ohlson AB

Clas Ohlson AB is a Swedish company operating in the consumer goods sector, offering a range of products primarily focused on home improvement, hardware, and electronics. The company is known for its comprehensive retail operations and commitment to sustainability, serving a broad market with a strong presence in Sweden.

Average Trading Volume: 108,201

Current Market Cap: SEK20.02B

For a thorough assessment of CLAS.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue