Clarkson PLC AGM Results and Board Changes

At Clarkson PLC’s recent AGM, all resolutions were passed with most receiving significant majority votes; however, the Directors’ Remuneration Report and re-elections of two board members faced notably lower approval rates. Following the AGM, Birger Nergaard retired after nine years as a Non-Executive Director, leading to changes in committee memberships. Clarksons, a global leader in integrated shipping services and investment banking for the maritime sector, has a history of 21 years of consecutive dividend growth and innovation in digital solutions.

