Clarkson Executives’ Shares Vested and Sold

Clarkson PLC has announced that deferred share awards from its 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan have vested on May 7, 2024, resulting in Executive Directors acquiring and selling shares to cover associated tax liabilities. The transaction details show the number of shares vested, sold, and retained by each director, which consequently affected their respective interests in the company’s share capital. Clarksons, a market leader in integrated services and investment banking for the shipping and offshore markets, continues to innovate and invest in its business.

