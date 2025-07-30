Clarivate Announces Leadership Change in IP Segment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clarivate ( (CLVT) ) has shared an announcement.

Clarivate Plc announced significant leadership changes within its Intellectual Property segment, with Gordon Samson set to depart from his role as President, effective September 7, 2025, and remain in a non-executive role until the end of the year. In a strategic move to drive long-term growth, Maroun S. Mourad will assume the role of President, Intellectual Property, effective September 8, 2025. Mourad brings extensive experience in data analytics and technology-enabled services, having previously led the Claims Solutions division at Verisk Analytics. The transition is part of Clarivate’s commitment to accelerating innovation and growth within its IP business, and Mourad’s appointment is expected to enhance the company’s focus on delivering quality results and customer-centric solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLVT) stock is a Hold with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clarivate stock, see the CLVT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLVT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLVT is a Neutral.

Clarivate’s overall score reflects financial challenges, with negative net income and valuation issues weighing heavily. However, positive cash flow management, strategic corporate events, and optimistic earnings guidance provide a balanced outlook, suggesting potential recovery if profitability improves.

More about Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, offering enriched data, insights, analytics, workflow solutions, and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property, and Life Sciences & Healthcare. The company’s Intellectual Property segment provides trusted IP data, software, and expertise to help companies drive innovation, law firms achieve practice excellence, and organizations worldwide effectively manage and protect critical IP assets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,209,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.91B

