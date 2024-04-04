Clarity Pharmaceuticals’ New Shareholder Offer

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has launched a Retail Entitlement Offer to raise $11 million by allowing eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at $2.55 each. The offer, part of a larger capital raise that includes a $101 million placement to institutional investors, is available to Australian and New Zealand shareholders not participating in the prior institutional offer. With the retail offer closing on April 19, 2024, shareholders are advised to consult their advisors before participating.

