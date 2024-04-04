Clarity Pharmaceuticals Advances Cancer Trials with New Supply Deal

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:CU6) has released an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced a Clinical Supply Agreement with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes for the production of Cu-67 SAR-bisPSMA, intended for late-stage cancer therapy trials. This partnership aims to streamline the manufacturing process, ensuring a stable supply of the therapeutic isotope and radiopharmaceutical product from a single U.S. location. The agreement is set to support the company’s ongoing prostate cancer trials and bolster its position in the growing oncology sector.

