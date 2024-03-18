Clarity Metals Addresses Debt with Equity Issue

Clarity Gold Corp. (TSE:CMET) has released an update.

Clarity Metals Corp. has announced plans to settle $239,082 in debt through the issuance of nearly 6 million units, combining company shares and warrants, at a nominal price. The completion of the debt settlement is contingent on regulatory approval, including from the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the securities will have a four-month hold period. Clarity Metals, a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company, is actively engaged in the acquisition and development of precious and base metals projects globally.

