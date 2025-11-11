Clarity Medical Group Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited ( (HK:1406) ) has issued an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Chen Poujian as an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee, effective November 11, 2025. Dr. Chen brings over 35 years of experience in insurance and investment, having held significant positions in various companies. Additionally, Professor Wang Qinmei has been appointed as a non-executive director, also effective November 11, 2025. These appointments are part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its board and comply with listing rules, potentially enhancing its governance and strategic direction.

More about Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with its shares listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The company operates in the medical industry, focusing on providing healthcare services and solutions.

