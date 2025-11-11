Clarity Medical Group Restructures Committees Amid Governance Allegations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited ( (HK:1406) ) has shared an update.

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited has announced significant changes to its Special and Separate Special Committees following allegations of corporate governance issues and IPO misstatements. The company has disengaged PwC Consulting as the forensic adviser due to conflicts of interest and reconstituted both committees to ensure independence and neutrality in the ongoing investigations, with new independent directors appointed to lead the efforts.

More about Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited

Clarity Medical Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has been involved in providing medical services, with a focus on maintaining high standards of corporate governance.

