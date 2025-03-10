Clara Resources Announces Director Resignation

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) has shared an update.

Clara Resources Australia Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker C7A, announced the resignation of Mr. Brian Moller from his position as Director, effective immediately. Mr. Moller, who was the founding chairman, played a significant role in the company’s growth, including leading the IPO and several corporate transactions such as the acquisition of the Ashford Coal project. His departure necessitates the removal of a resolution from the agenda of the upcoming General Meeting, indicating a potential shift in the company’s strategic direction.

